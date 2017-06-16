Is Disney planning to kill off Jack Sparrow because of Johnny Depp’s image?

Captain Jack Sparrow, played by actor Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Carribbean franchise, might be killed off to refresh the series.

Disney bosses are considering dumping the character as the latest film, Dead Men Tell No Tales, is the worst performing of the series’ five movies, reports dailystar.co.uk.

Depp, 54, was once the main attraction, but new characters were introduced in the film, played by Kaya Scodelario, 25, and Brenton Thwaites, 27.

“Once upon a time Depp was the reason to watch these movies. Now there is a feeling that is not the case any more among the audience,” said a source.

