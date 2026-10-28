Love in Disguise review: Yim Si Wan and Seol In Ah's gender-bending K-drama romcom serves laughs and chemistry even when murder mystery falls flat

With the investigation failing to make much headway, detective Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah) decides to look into the case herself. A former special forces operative, she cuts her hair, disguises herself as a man and joins Yi Jun as his personal secretary and bodyguard. Now, she must put up with his endless demands while keeping her identity a secret and searching for clues about the murder. But the longer she spends with him, the harder it becomes to see him only as a suspect.

Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan) has everything most people dream of: wealth, power and a place in one of the country's biggest business families. As the heir to Taegang Group, he is used to getting his way. He is demanding and particular about everything, but away from work, his softer side comes out, especially when he is with his cat, Jerry. His carefully controlled life takes a turn when his secretary, Han Eun Young (Jung Yoo Min), is found murdered inside an office cabinet. He becomes the prime suspect, but his family's influence helps secure his release from police custody.

Streaming on Prime Video, the 12-episode series is based on the Kakao web novel Why Don't You Know It's a Girl? by Lee A Yeon and Ryu Do Ha, which was later adapted into a webtoon illustrated by One Punch Rabbit. Director Park Dan Hee and writer Moon Soo Jung bring the story to life. The first four episodes have their share of clumsy moments, but the leads' chemistry and the mix of comedy, romance and suspense make for an entertaining start. [ Warning : Spoilers ahead].

What starts as a murder investigation soon turns into a complicated game of secrets, unexpected feelings and awkward workplace moments in Love in Disguise. The new K-drama stars Yim Si Wan as a wealthy heir suspected of murder and Seol In Ah as the detective who goes undercover as a man to get closer to him. We have seen Korean dramas like Coffee Prince and Love in the Moonlight have similar gender-bending tropes. Now, Love in Disguise brings it a fun twist.

Love in Disguise is off to a wildly entertaining start. Driven by Yim Si Wan's brilliant, multi-layered acting and Seol In Ah's charming chaos, this drama is easily one of the most fun additions to the current streaming lineup.

A wealthy heir Yoon Yi Jun is demanding and used to getting his way. But when his secretary is found murdered, he becomes the prime suspect. Detective Kang Jae Hee goes undercover as his male secretary, only to find her investigation getting complicated by unexpected feelings.

The story so far The first episode sets things in motion when Yi Jun is questioned over Eun Young's death. Kim Si Hyun (Kim Jung Hyun), Taegang's legal counsel and Yi Jun's trusted associate, helps him secure his release. Meanwhile, Jae Hee's job interview is far from smooth. He tests her physical strength, only for her to throw him over her shoulder. She eventually proves her worth when she saves him from an attacker in a parking lot, earning herself the position.

The second episode brings more challenges as he tests her reflexes by dropping an expensive vase and warns her to stay away from a mysterious room at the end of the second-floor hallway. Curious about what he is hiding, she continues investigating Eun Young's death, focusing on the missing phone and Park Min Hwan (Kim Do Yoon), an accounting manager who may know something about files removed from Yi Jun's office.

There is more to his behaviour than meets the eye. Struggling with insomnia, he suspects someone has been entering his house and moving his belongings around. His anxiety leads to some amusing situations, including asking Jae Hee to taste his food and stay with him until he falls asleep. These moments reveal a vulnerable side to the difficult heir, even as she tries to keep her investigation on track.

By episodes three and four, he grows suspicious after catching Jae Hee following him to a private meeting with Park Min Hwan. She manages to talk her way out of trouble, but he begins questioning her motives. At the same time, his dependence on her grows, making their relationship increasingly complicated. His father, Chairman Yoon Tae Sik (Choi Jin Ho), is controlling and distant, while his older sister, Yoon Na Jung (Park Ah In), has her own ambitions for the company. She also tries to draw Jae Hee into the family's power struggle. The mysterious room remains off-limits, adding another layer to the secrets surrounding his home.

Meanwhile, the series introduces a second romance between Kim Si Hyun and Lee Hye Jung (Yeon Woo), the secretary known as the Taegang Goddess.