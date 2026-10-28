WPL 2027 Auction Live Updates: 150 players to go under the hammer for 27 slots
WPL 2027 Auction Live: Follow the updates for all the bidding action, player signings and squad changes as five teams compete to fill 27 slots from a pool of 150 players.
- 11 Sec agoMumbai Indians to enter with smallest purse
- 8 Mins ago122 Indian Players in Auction List!
- 17 Mins agoUP Warriorz enter with biggest purse!
- 30 Mins agoNew additions in auctions list!
WPL 2027 Auction Live Updates: The battle for the final spots in the Women's Premier League gets underway today, with 150 players set to go under the hammer at the WPL Auction 2027. The five franchises have 27 slots to fill, with Indian wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini, all-rounder Sneh Rana, Australia's Sophie Molineux and Grace Harris, and England's Sophia Dunkley among the names expected to draw interest. Mumbai's 16-year-old batter Ira Jadhav, who smashed 346 off 157 balls in the Women's Under-19 One-Day tournament last year, could also attract strong bids. UP Warriorz enter the auction with the biggest purse of ₹3.75 crore, while defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to add depth to their squad as they target a third title. Follow our WPL Auction 2027 live blog for the latest bidding updates, player signings and team-wise squad details....Read More
Mumbai Indians to enter with smallest purse
Mumbai Indians head into the WPL Auction 2027 with ₹90 lakh remaining, the smallest purse among the five franchises. Their spending options will be limited as they look to fill their vacant slots ahead of the new season.
122 Indian Players in Auction List!
Indian cricketers account for 122 of the 150 players (81.3%) in the WPL 2027 auction pool, with 28 overseas players representing nine countries. Australia leads the overseas contingent with 11 players, followed by South Africa and Scotland with four each. England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand have two representatives apiece, while Ireland, the Netherlands and the UAE have one each. The updated list includes four late additions ahead of the auction in Kochi.
UP Warriorz enter with biggest purse!
UP Warriorz have the biggest purse among the five teams heading into the WPL Auction 2027, with ₹3.75 crore available to spend. They will look to make the most of their budget as they aim to fill their remaining slots.
New additions in auctions list!
The WPL 2027 auction list has been expanded to 150 players with four late additions ahead of the bidding in Kochi today. New Zealand's Bree Illing has a base price of ₹30 lakh, while uncapped Indian players Medhavi Bidhuri, Samaira Raghav and Avanya Jain have each been listed at a base price of ₹10 lakh.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the WPL 2027 auction. A total of 150 players will go under the hammer today, with the five franchises looking to fill 27 available slots ahead of the new season. UP Warriorz have the biggest purse of ₹3.75 crore, while Mumbai Indians have ₹90 lakh left to spend. I, Aditya Maheshwari, will bring you all the live updates, key signings and bidding developments as the teams look to strengthen their squads. Stay tuned for all the action from the auction, which begins at 5:30 PM IST.