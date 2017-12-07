Those pictures of Angelina Jolie-Corpse Bride ‘lookalike’ were a hoax, teen reveals the truth

It is not really easy to make a fool of the entire world but one teen from Tehran did it. 17-year-old Sahar Tabar, media reports had claimed, underwent 50 surgeries on her face to look like Hollywood star Angelina Jolie but got heavily trolled online for the botched job by her surgeons.

However, she has now revealed in an interview to a Russian news website, Sputnik, that she didn’t intend to look like Jolie nor did she get her face ‘fixed’ 50 times. She doctored her selfies on PhotoShop to look like a zombie with pasty dark skin, sunken eyes and an upturned nose. “Every time I publish a photo, I paint my face in an increasingly funny way. It is a way of expressing yourself, a kind of art. My fans know that this is not my real face,” she told the website.

She also talked about the rumours that she wanted to look like The Corpse Bride. “I did not even think about being like Jolie. Also, I did not want to resemble the cartoon character Corpse Bride. Now I understand that I have something to do with them, but I am a muse myself and remembering someone is not an end in itself,” she said.

Sahar has surgically altered the shape of her nose, got her lips enlarged and underwent liposuction - just not as much as was reported. She has also not lost as much weight as the reports had suggested. “I lost weight, that’s true. But I did not drop 40 or 30 kilograms, but about five or seven. Now my weight is 54 kilograms,” she said.

About the reactions that she gets online or in public, she says people’s opinion doesn’t matter to her. “For me the most important thing in life is the approval of my family and God. This approval is, that’s enough for me,” she said.

