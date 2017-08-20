Air India cabin crew member held for smuggling marijuana

An Air India (AI) cabin crew member has been arrested in connection with smuggling marijuana on an AI flight, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, the AI cabin crew allegedly smuggled in two kg of marijuana hidden inside a meal service cart of AI 440 flight, at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here on July 19, 2017.

The recovery was made when the food trolley was being wheeled out of the aircraft which operated AI 440 to Delhi from Chennai.

“A detailed investigation was carried out and one member of the cabin crew of AI 440 has been placed under arrest under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985,” a statement from the Office of the Commissioner of Customs at Delhi airport on Saturday read.