BJP meets to discuss candidate for President, 1 dead in London ‘terror’ attack: Top stories to look out for

Presidential election: BJP’s parliamentary board to meet today over candidate selection

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s parliamentary board is meeting on Monday noon to take a call on its candidate for the July 17 presidential election. The BJP has formed a three-member panel to discuss with the Opposition the possibility of a consensus candidate. The party’s parliamentary board will take stock of the talks this committee had with opposition leaders. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and M Venkaiah Naidu have held consultation with allies and the opposition camp. Naidu and Singh have already spoken to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

London police say several injured after vehicle rams worshippers outside mosque, one arrested

Several people were injured in north London early on Monday when a van rammed into worshippers leaving a mosque, witnesses said, in what British police described as a “major incident”. The Muslim Council of Britain said the vehicle hit people as they were leaving the Finsbury Park Mosque, one of Britain’s largest. The attack comes during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when people attend prayers at night. Two worshippers were feared killed, according to the Sun newspaper, but there was no immediate confirmation of this.

Lights off, coffee: How IIT Kharagpur aims to tackle student depression

Every now and then, one of India’s most prestigious engineering colleges cuts off power to its hostels for an hour in the evening. The practice, at IIT Kharagpur, is not to save electricity or cut costs. It is instead part of efforts to get students to mingle — contact that officials hope will help cut stress after three of its students killed themselves between January and April this year.

‘Allah has answered our prayers’: Pakistani fans jubilant after ICC Champions Trophy win, celebrations in Kashmir

Cricket-obsessed Pakistanis flooded onto the streets draped in their national green and white flag in celebration after their national team trounced arch-foe India in the Champions Trophy final. Fireworks and jubilatory volleys of gunfire echoed around major cities as traffic ground to a halt, and young men danced to the beat of drums following their team’s 180-run victory in the match at The Oval in London. TV footage showed some fans watching in Pakistan shedding tears of joy after India’s batting order collapsed.

Meet MP’s ‘jeans-and-smartphone’ farmers fighting price wars from Indore to Chicago

Kedar Sirohi’s phone buzzed with a private Facebook message as protests by disenchanted farmers gathered steam across Madhya Pradesh this June. “We are ready, we are standing on the streets,” wrote a young farmer from a village in the Malwa region, “Now we are wondering: How do we do a farmers’ agitation?” The state government is still coming to terms with what the local media calls the “jeans and smart-phone farmer”. “The new farmer writes everything down, he keeps a balance sheet,” Sirohi said, “He knows how government’s import and export policies affect his prices at the local mandi.”

Iran fires missiles into Syria in revenge for attacks claimed by Islamic State

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it launched a series of missiles into Syria on Sunday in revenge for its recent attacks on Tehran that were claimed by the Islamic State group. It was the first missile attack by Iran outside its own territory in 30 years, since the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-88, media in the Islamic republic reported. The missiles were fired from western Iran across the border into Deir Ezzor province, in northeastern Syria, targeting what the Guard called “terror bases”.

Marine Le Pen elected French MP but her far-right FN party faces debacle

France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen won a seat in parliament for the first time on Sunday, but it was a bittersweet victory that masked an electoral debacle for her National Front (FN) party. The 48-year-old, who lost by a 20-point margin to Emmanuel Macron in May’s presidential run-off, won handily in her northern fiefdom of Henin-Beaumont, a depressed former mining town, with 58% of the vote. But Le Pen’s party won 8 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly, dashing her hopes of emerging as the main opposition to Macron’s centrist Republic on the Move (REM) party.

Opinion: Can Sushma Swaraj for president inspire a Govt-Opposition tango?

Sushma Swaraj’s prospects acquire special value if the NDA is honestly seeking a consensus on the next president. She has a rapport with Ms Gandhi and the prime minister knows that. In December last year, he had assigned her to separately brief the ailing Congress leader on the army’s surgical strike across the Line of Control. That’s not to suggest that the Sonia-Swaraj equation will automatically translate into Congress support. She’d have to contest and win.

