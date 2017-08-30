Caught on camera: Doctors fight in operation theatre of Jodhpur hospital, woman on the table loses newborn

Two senior doctors in Jodhpur’s Umaid Hospital were removed after they were purportedly seen in a video fighting inside an operation theatre during surgery on a woman on Tuesday.

The purported video, shot by nursing staff and accessed through hospital sources, showed assistant professor of obstetrics and gynaecology Dr Ashok Nanival – who is seen operating on a patient – arguing with professor of anaesthesia Dr Mathura Lal Tak using filthy language. The identity of the two doctors was confirmed by the hospital, which also ordered a probe.

The superintendent of the hospital, Ranjana Desai, said the woman was brought in a critical condition and was immediately shifted to the operation theatre for a C-section. She lost her baby soon afterwards. “We are yet to ascertain if the newborn’s death was because of the spat. The cause of death is severe birth asphyxia,” she said. The two doctors who were removed did not take calls.

The video purportedly showed the two doctors shouting at each other, warning them to keep their language in check and sparring over what appears to be an ego clash. Rajasthan high court asked for a report on the incident by 2 pm on Wednesday, ANI reported.

Dr Amilal Bhat, principal of Dr SN Medical College and controller of Umaid hospital, said the two doctors were removed immediately after the issue was reported to him. “I recommended disciplinary action against the two to the government and formed an enquiry committee for further probe,” he told Hindustan Times over telephone.

On Tuesday evening, state’s medical education department terminated the services of Dr Nanival as assistant professor and reverted him to the position of medical officer (MO) in the medical and health department. For action against Dr Tak, the medical college wrote to the department of personnel.

“Dr Nanival was appointed an assistant professor on urgent/ temporary basis. The medical education department has to power to terminate such appointments. For Dr Tak, who is a senior professor, the action will be taken by the DOP,” Dr Bhat said.

The probe panel is headed by Dr Desai and comprises head of anaesthesia Prof UD Sharma and paediatrician Dr Rakesh Jora as members.

“We recorded statements of everyone present in the OT during the spat until 1 a.m. Tuesday night and are preparing a report to submit to the principal,” Dr Ranajana Sharma said.