Congress demands FIR against former Meghalaya governor Shanmuganathan

As President Pranab Mukherjee accepted Meghalaya and Anurachal Pradesh governor V Shanmuganathan’s resignation, the Congress on Friday demanded registration of an FIR against him in view of serious charges over his conduct towards women being levelled against him.

“You have seen the case of Meghalaya governor. It is ‘entertainment plus’, it is a matter of shame. Our Prime Minister talks about principles, but he has not got an FIR registered against him. We have made a demand,” Congress spokesperson Kapil Sibal said.

He said the party has made a demand that an FIR be lodged against him for the nature of complaint and allegations against him.

Earlier another party spokesperson Tom Vadakkan demanded that an FIR be lodged against the former governor and sought accountability of the recommendations made by RSS to the government for appointment of their men on gubernatorial positions.

“We demand an FIR be filed against this gentleman and whatever charges he has in each state - does that give him immunity? Is the man in the street different from the appointee in Raj Bhavan?

“Does he have rights to take criminal positions under the IPC, why is there no FIR against this governor? The country wants to know this. Why is there no debate on TV, why are we scared?” he asked.

Vadakkan said though Shanmugunathan has resigned it was only after his party raised the demand for his sacking.

He said as per information, Shanmuganathan was appointed as governor following recommendations of RSS chief and thus “we demand accountability of such recommendations of people of doubtful integrity.”

Earlier Sibal also raised the issue of BJP making appointment of party men as independent directors in ‘Navratna’ public sector undertakings, who he alleged will henceforth dictate the BJP’s agenda to the managements concerned.