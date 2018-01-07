Demonetised currency worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Srinagar, two arrested
The accused were apprehended during a surprise check.india Updated: Jan 07, 2018 19:50 IST
Press Trust of India, Srinagar
Two people were on Sunday arrested in Srinagar for allegedly possessing demonetised currency with face value of Rs 50 lakh, the police said.
The accused were apprehended during a surprise check near Batboni Baghiyas here, they said.
They both were identified as Nazir Ahmad Rather, a resident of Rafidabad, and Akeel Ahmad Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.
Police has registered a case under the Specified Bank Notes (cessation of Liabilities) Act, 2017, they said, adding further investigation was on.