J-K: Two youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Shopian
india Updated: Aug 29, 2017 10:54 IST
Press Trust of India, Srinagar
Two unidentified youth were found dead in mysterious circumstances in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The bodies of the youth, believed to be in late teens or early twenties, were recovered near the forest area in Shopian on Tuesday morning, a police official said.
He said there were no injury or torture marks on the bodies.
Police have registered a case and started investigations, the official said.