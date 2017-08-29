 J-K: Two youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Shopian | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 29, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

J-K: Two youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Shopian

Two unidentified youth were found dead in mysterious circumstances in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir

india Updated: Aug 29, 2017 10:54 IST
The bodies of the youth, believed to be in late teens or early twenties, were recovered near the forest area in Shopian.
The bodies of the youth, believed to be in late teens or early twenties, were recovered near the forest area in Shopian.(Representative Photo)

Two unidentified youth were found dead in mysterious circumstances in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The bodies of the youth, believed to be in late teens or early twenties, were recovered near the forest area in Shopian on Tuesday morning, a police official said.

He said there were no injury or torture marks on the bodies.

Police have registered a case and started investigations, the official said.

more from india
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you