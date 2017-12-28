Jordan’s king in India next year; security ties on the table

Jordan’s King Abdullah II will visit India next year to boost the existing ties between the two countries, especially in the areas of intelligence and security cooperation, its foreign affairs minister Ayman Safadi said on Thursday.

Safadi said the relations between India and Jordan go back many decades and added that these were good but “no where near potential”.

“Ties can be better. And we want to make them better. This is the priority for his Majesty King Abdullah II who is looking forward to his visit here next year. He wants to see expanded ties in every field -- in trade, investment, tourism, cultural exchanges and intelligence and security cooperation as we face the common enemy of terrorism and extremism,” he said.

The Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan was delivering a lecture on ‘The Middle East at Crossroads. The challenges of achieving peace and security’ at the Indian Council of World Affairs.

When asked about the possible dates of the visit, Safadi said officials of the two countries were working on it.

Safadi also batted for an increased role for India in the Middle East.

He said Jordan strongly supports a two-state solution to resolve the Palestine issue with Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital, as it is the “root cause” for instability in the region.

A top Jordanian source also lauded India’s vote in the UN General Assembly (UNGA) condemning the US for moving its embassy to, and recognising, Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The source added that India had good relations with everybody in the region, and in a conflict, countries that can talk to everybody are needed.

“We need India to continue to stand by its two-state nation solution. We need India to exert its high offices and help us with all its moral, political and economic weight,” the source added.

The vote against the US’s move comes months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Israel.

Safadi contended that the Middle East is facing tremendous challenges, which is impacting global security.

He said terrorism, lack of opportunity, weak governance conflicts and civil wars are depriving the region and its people from their right to live in peace and prosperity.

Talking of the Syrian crisis, he said there can be no military solution to the ongoing problem and that the result lies in political solution.