Professor held for murdering mother to slowing Indian economy: Top stories of the day

The Indian economy was forecast to slow down; the United States read the riot act to Pakistan over fighting terrorism, and Lalu Prasad pleaded before a court for leniency. These were the top stories on Thursday. Here is more about them.

India’s GDP growth seen decelerating

The economy is expected to decelerate to 6.5% in 2017-18 from 7.1% in the previous year, marred by demonetisation and hasty implementation of the Goods and Services Tax. The Central Statistics Office data showed that the agriculture sector is expected to grow at 2.1% in FY18, slower than 4.9% in the previous year, while manufacturing is likely to grow at 4.6%, compared with 7.9% a year ago.

US suspends security assistance to Pakistan

The United States has said it was suspending at least $1.15 billion in security assistance to Pakistan until it takes action against the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network militant groups. The US State Department said the decision reflected the Trump administration’s frustration that Pakistan has not done more against the two groups, which have long used sanctuaries in Pakistan to launch attacks in neighboring Afghanistan that have killed US, Afghan and other forces.

Lalu Prasad pleads before Ranchi court

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad asked a court in Ranchi to be lenient when it sentences him in a corruption case. “I have no role in this scam directly; consider minimum punishment keeping in view my age and health grounds,” Lalu said. He has been convicted in a case relating to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar treasury 21 years ago.

US lawmakers oppose proposed change to H-1B visa rules

Influential US lawmakers and advocacy groups have criticised the Trump administration’s proposal to change rules for H-1B visa which is used by highly skilled workers--mostly Indians--to work in the country. The proposal seeks to end the provision of granting extensions to H-1B visa holders whose applications for permanent residency (Green Card) has been accepted. It could result in 500,000-750,000 Indian Americans being deported.

Jignesh Mevani asks Modi to speak up on violence against Dalits

Jignesh Mevani, Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader, has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged silence on caste violence and accused his government of harassing him. “Why aren’t Dalits safe in this country? Why is the monster of caste still alive when we are trying to find out if there is water on Mars,” he said. The Mumbai Police have filed a case against Mevani and student leader Umar Khalid for allegedly provoking people about Dalit protests in Maharashtra this week.

Mumbai restaurant where 14 died was a fire-trap: Police

Mumbai rooftop restaurant 1Above had a cramped exit and its staff didn’t help customers when a fire broke out on December 29, police said after a preliminary investigation. Fourteen people died in the fire, all of them suffocating when the covered terrace of the restaurant filled up with smoke.

Professor arrested for murdering ailing mother in Gujarat

A pharmacy college professor has been arrested in Rajkot, Gujarat, for allegedly killing his 64-year-old mother by pushing her off a terrace in September last year, police said. Sandip Nathwani, 36, was allegedly “fed up” with his mother’s illness.

US shivers under brutal cold spell

A giant winter “bomb cyclone” walloped the US East Coast on Thursday with heavy snow and freezing cold that made for treacherous travel conditions and bone-chilling misery. The brutal cold spell has killed more than a dozen people in the United States.