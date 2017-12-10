Restrictions imposed in Srinagar to prevent protest march

Restrictions were imposed in many parts of Srinagar on Sunday to prevent a separatist-called protest march, police said.

The areas under restrictions were Khanyar, Nowhatta, Rainawari, MR Gunj, Safa Kadal, Maisuma and Kralkhud.

“Partial restrictions have also been imposed in Kothibagh and Ram Munshibagh areas,” the police said.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), a separatist conglomerate, has called the protest march to the headquarters of the UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Sonawar to highlight human rights violations in Kashmir.

The march coincides with the World Human Rights Day observed annually on December 10.

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik has gone underground.

Authorities have already placed Mirwaiz Umer Farooq under house arrest while the octogenarian senior separatist leader, Syed Ali Geelani continues to remain under house arrest for nearly a year.

Heavy contingents of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed in the areas placed under restrictions.