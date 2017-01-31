RSS breathes easier in Tamil Nadu under new CM Panneerselvam

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which found itself stifled under the previous regime of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, is breathing easier in the state today.

RSS media coordinator for the state N Sadagoppan said the organisation found it easier to conduct marches and demonstrations since O Panneerselvam took over as CM.

“During Jayalalithaa’s rule, even if the courts gave permission to RSS to hold a march, the government would go and get a stay on it. But today, things are a bit different,” he said, adding, “We are happy with the OPS government.”

The RSS functionary’s admission came a day after about 1,000 swayamsevaks marched from Egmore to Chintadripet to commemorate the birth anniversaries of Saint Ramanuja, Guru Gobind Singh, BR Ambedkar and Subhas Chandra Bose.

Sadagoppan said, “When the DMK was in power, even if police denied permission, it was possible to get permission by meeting the then CM Karunanidhi or some senior ministers. But it was difficult when Jayalalithaa was at the helm of affairs.”

The Madras HC had granted permission to the RSS in October last year to hold its march, subject to certain conditions. “It had to be postponed for some reason,” Sadagoppan said.

Buoyed by the participation and response to the march, the RSS will go ahead with more of its activities that include training activists in current issues, ideological lectures, physical exercises and interacting with villagers among others.