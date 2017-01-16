Shimla experiences fresh snowfall, temp at -0.2; Kufri, Narkanda cut off

Shimla and tourist resort of Manali on Monday experienced fresh snowfall. The famous tourist centre Narkanda and upper areas of Shimla district is cut off due to snow blocked roads.

The temperature in Shimla town was recorded at -0.2, while Jakhu peak recorded 15 centimetres of snow while the local remained confined to their homes. Few visitors who were in town for the weekend ventured out to enjoy the snow. Owing to snowfall the traffic movement on national highway five connecting the upper areas of Shimla district came to halt .

Fresh snowfall on Monday has disrupted vehicular traffic in Shimla. (HT Photo)

No vehicles plied beyond Sanjauli road leading to Kufri and Narkanda. The fresh snow also disrupted traffic in Shimla town. Town’s main circular road remained closed for traffic near snowdown area. Snow clearance machines stationed at vantage points by district administration were pressed into service to clear the snow.

Vehicular traffic from Shimla to chopal also remained suspended. Himachal Road Transport Corporation routed the buses to Rampur via Basantpur but the roads were blocked at the Dhandha, ten kilometers from Shimla. “Directions have been issued to all the authorities concerned for clearing the roads,” said deputy commissioner Shimla Rohan Chand Thakur .

People in Shimla walked their way to office, as the snow hampered the vehicular movement. The traffic on the circular road remained disrupted, police diverted the it on Shimla-Tutti Kandi bypass that resulted in long queues of vehicles .

Heavy snow fall was also recorded in the upper reaches of the state. Bharmour in Chamba district has been cut off. Narkanda had experienced 18 centimetres of snow while Kufri recorded 20 centimetres of snow.The meteorological office in Shimla has predicted more snow till 17th of January. “Western disturbance in the region are active it will bring more snow,” said director meteorological office Shimla .