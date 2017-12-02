Sushma Swaraj makes an unscheduled stopover in Iran

Reinforcing India and Iran’s traditionally close and civilizational linkages, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Saturday had a luncheon meeting with her Iranian counterpart Dr Javad Zarif in Tehran.

Both the leaders discussed issues of mutual interest.

Swaraj made an unscheduled stopover in Iran after departing from her maiden visit to Sochi where she represented India at 16th Meeting of Council of Government of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Member States.

While India had become a full- fledged member of the SCO in June, Iran is one of the four observer states.

India’s membership was strongly pushed by Russia.

India and Iran established diplomatic relations in 1950.