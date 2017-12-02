 Sushma Swaraj makes an unscheduled stopover in Iran | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 02, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Sushma Swaraj makes an unscheduled stopover in Iran

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Saturday had a luncheon meeting with her Iranian counterpart Dr Javad Zarif in Tehran

india Updated: Dec 02, 2017 18:40 IST
External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Saturday had a luncheon meeting with her Iranian counterpart Dr Javad Zarif in Tehran
External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Saturday had a luncheon meeting with her Iranian counterpart Dr Javad Zarif in Tehran(Twitter Photo)

Reinforcing India and Iran’s traditionally close and civilizational linkages, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Saturday had a luncheon meeting with her Iranian counterpart Dr Javad Zarif in Tehran.

Both the leaders discussed issues of mutual interest.

Swaraj made an unscheduled stopover in Iran after departing from her maiden visit to Sochi where she represented India at 16th Meeting of Council of Government of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Member States.

While India had become a full- fledged member of the SCO in June, Iran is one of the four observer states.

India’s membership was strongly pushed by Russia.

India and Iran established diplomatic relations in 1950.

more from india
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Partnered Feature
Recommended for you