 Ten injured in Kashmir clashes after forces cordon off area for search ops | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 30, 2016-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Ten injured in Kashmir clashes after forces cordon off area for search ops

india Updated: Dec 30, 2016 13:19 IST
IANS, Srinagar
Highlight Story

The security forces had cordoned off the Galander area of the district following information about militant presence there. (File photo for representation)

Eight protesters and two security men were injured in clashes on Friday in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, the state police said.

The security forces had cordoned off the Galander area of the district following information about militant presence there.

“In order to secure the cordoned off area, the security forces stopped vehicular movement on the highway for sometime,” a police officer said. “Angry protesters started pelting stones at the security forces as they were withdrawing after the search.”

Reports from the area said the forces used tear-smoke shells and resorted to aerial firing to break the protests.

Two of the injured protesters sustained bullet injuries and are said to be in a stable condition, the police said.

tags

more from india

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<