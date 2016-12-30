Ten injured in Kashmir clashes after forces cordon off area for search ops

Eight protesters and two security men were injured in clashes on Friday in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, the state police said.

The security forces had cordoned off the Galander area of the district following information about militant presence there.

“In order to secure the cordoned off area, the security forces stopped vehicular movement on the highway for sometime,” a police officer said. “Angry protesters started pelting stones at the security forces as they were withdrawing after the search.”

Reports from the area said the forces used tear-smoke shells and resorted to aerial firing to break the protests.

Two of the injured protesters sustained bullet injuries and are said to be in a stable condition, the police said.