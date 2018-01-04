Women panel for action against prof for harassing Kashmiri student

Haryana State Women Commission chairperson Pratibha Suman has recommended action against professor JP Majra of BPS Medical College, Sonepat, for allegedly harassing an MBBS student hailing from Kashmir.

A women commission team had visited the college after taking cognizance of media reports, and spoken to both sides. “We will take this investigation forward. More victims have come forward alleging that the professor had been using vulgar language with them and threatening to ruin their annual performance reports. The professor has no right to remain in the institution and should immediately be removed from the post of head of department,” Suman said.

The complaint stated that the student had missed some classes due to unrest in the Valley last year, and was not being allowed to take an exam by the professor.

The matter came to fore after a relative of the Kashmiri student emailed a complaint to the vice-chancellor of Rohtak Health University, alleging that the professor had been harassing her.

“She has been allowed to take exams of two other subjects. But prof Majra has an objection against her appearing in the exam of his subject. How can she fall short of attendance in just one subject?” Suman questioned, adding that she would submit a report to the government, recommending action against the professor.

Meanwhile, the college has enforced a media gag on its staff and is using security personnel to oust mediapersons. Local mediapersons gave a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate alleging manhandling by the college administration. Newly crowned Miss World Manushi Chillar is also an MBBS student at the BPS Medical College.