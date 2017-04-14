IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions win toss, opt to bowl against Rising Pune Supergiant

Gujarat Lions won the toss and decided to bowl against Rising Pune Supergiant in their second IPL-10 match of the 10th edition of the cash-rich T20 tournament at the SCA Stadium here on Friday. (LIVE UPDATES)

Gujarat Lions made four changes to their playing XI. Premier spinner Ravindra Jadeja returned after injury break, Andrew Tye will make his debut for GL, Ishan Kishan and Shadab Jakati also made their way. Jason Roy, Shivil Kaushik and Tejas Baroka were left out of the playing XI. (LIVE SCORECARD)

RPS too made several changes to their playing XI. The visitors were boosted with the return of their skipper Steven Smith, who missed the last match against Delhi Daredevils due to stomach upset. Spinner Ankit Sharma, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson and Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur will play their first match of the IPL-10.

Surprisingly, Smith persisted with Ashoke Dinda being hammered for runs in death overs.

Gujarat Lions would hope to boost their home record as they have managed to win only two out of their six games here.

Gujarat Lions are looking to open their win account in IPL-10. In their first two games, they have been comprehensively beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab.

Jadeja is back in action after the Australia Test series in which he claimed 25 wickets. He was advised two weeks rest by the BCCI medical team after issues with his spinning finger. GL are banking on Jadeja to solve their bowling woes.

Rising Pune Supergiant will be eager to get back to winning ways after winning the first game against Mumbai Indians and then losing their last two against Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils.

GL and RPS are two new IPL franchisees, who replaced Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals last year after being suspended for two years in the IPL 2013 spot fixing saga.