Cop rapes minor atop police outpost in UP, arrested

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a constable atop a police outpost in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district late on Friday night, soon after which the victim’s father died of a cardiac arrest while on his way to the spot.

Constable Dharam, posted at the outpost which comes under the purview of Revati police station in Gopal Nagar of the district, has been suspended and arrested.

According to police, a group of local youths heard screams coming from the outpost at night. They immediately reached the spot and rushed to the rooftop and saw the constable allegedly raping the minor.

They rescued the girl and caught the cop. As information about the incident spread, several locals gathered at the police outpost.

The girl’s 60-year-old father also rushed to the spot. As he neared the police outpost, he had a cardiac arrest and died.

Taking advantage of the situation, the accused tried to escape on a bike but alert locals caught him.

Cops force from another police station reached the spot and arrested the accused.

The body of the girl’s father was sent for autopsy while the girl was sent for medical examination.

Superintendent of police Sujata Singh suspended the accused constable. Station officer Kunwar Prabhat Singh said a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC following a complaint by victim’s uncle and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was also imposed on the accused. He was sent to jail. Further investigation is on in the case.