UP: State medical institutes, hospitals likely to run on solar power in 2018

Solar energy is likely to light up several state run medical institutes and hospitals in 2018.

The King George’s Medical University has already set up a 400-kilowatt solar power station this year and expects a reduction in its electricity bill from 2018. Similar model might be introduced in other state run institutions. The institution has also started solar kitchen for cooking pollution free food for 3,000 patients.

Some of the institutions that might introduce the solar power systems are PGI and Dr RMLIMS in Lucknow. Though the power connection from the main grid will not be snapped, the officials hope solar power will be important for uninterrupted supply and reducing power bills.

“We hope to reduce our electricity bills,” Prof MLB Bhatt, the vice-chancellor of KGMU said while presenting the annual report at the convocation ceremony held recently.

For solar power, the roof of the buildings can be utilised to put up solar panels that will generate electricity. More the panel more will be electricity generation that can either be stored in batteries or used directly.

“As more equipment are being added for patient care and research, power consumption is increasing every year. Thus using solar power is the best alternative as we have abundant sunlight in this region,” said a senior officer.

An assessment of the electricity consumption and solar power as an option will be done followed by installation of solar panels. As the process requires one time installation, the maintenance cost is also low to make sure the recovery of investment is done.