Master these 5 WhatsApp hacks to make your life easier

The first thing you do when you wake up in the morning is that you check your WhatsApp for new messages, not go to the washroom. And the last thing you do before you go to sleep is check your Whatsapp for new messages, not brush your teeth. There is no denying of the fact that WhatsApp has become an intimate part of our lives, without it, life will come to standstill. Every now and then, the app comes out with new features and tricks. Therefore, we’ve decided to list out some of its best tricks and hacks that the app has to offer.

1)Using whatsapp through Siri or Ok Google

Not in the mood to type your message? Then, this hack is exactly what you need to send your message without typing. You need to say “Hey Siri” if you have an iphone or “OK Google” if you have an android phone and then say “ Send WhatsApp to” followed by your contact name. And then, you can dictate your message and you don’t need to type at all!

2)How to hide your messages from popping up on the screen

If the prying eyes in the office annoy you whenever you receive a new whatsapp message, then this hack is for you. To hide notifications of new messages in yourWhatsAppp, just go to settings > notifications and select the option of ‘no pop-up’ for pop-up notification for both group and individual chats.

3)How to listen to voice messages discreetly

One of the biggest problems with voice messages on WhatsApp is that you don’t know how to listen to the message discreetly without headphones. This hack provides the answer. While listening to the voice message, place the phone near your ear, just like you do when pick up a call. By doing this, the proximity sensor gets activated, which means the message plays through your earpiece and not the headphones.

4)How to read a message by avoiding the blue tick

The blue tick mark in the chat indicates that the person has read the message. Both parties get to know about the status of the message. However, if you turn it off, then none of the parties get to know if someone has read the message or not. To avoid this complicated blue tick process, try this hack. Once you get a message, turn off you Wi-Fi and mobile data and go offline. And then read the message. This way, you can read the message without alerting the other person.

5)How to hide Whatsapp folder from gallery

Sometimes we don’t want anyone looking at the images or files that we share through WhatsApp. This hack allows you to hide your WhatsApp folders from the gallery. Open your file manager and go to the WhatsApp folder. In Whatsapp folder, you will find two folders WhatsApp video and WhatsApp images. Just add a dot in the prefix for both of the folders.