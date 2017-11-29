Drunk aspiring actor rams SUV into car at Versova

The police on Tuesday arrested Bhanutilakraj Verma, 25, an aspiring actor from Chandigarh, for allegedly ramming his SUV, Duster, into a stationary car at Versova.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3.30am outside Beverly Hills at Lokhandwala circle. Returning from a party with his friends, Verma took to the wheel, said police. Speeding, he crashed into a WagonR car. The noise alerted the security guard, who informed the police.

Verma was arrested and taken to the police station. A medical test showed he was drunk.

Verma lives in Om Shri Jay Ambe Cooperative Housing Society in Oshiwara.

The Versova police have registered an FIR under section 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC and 184 (driving dangerously) and 185 (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

He was produced before a magistrate court on Tuesday, where he was remanded in judicial custody. He was granted bail on a surety of Rs5,000.