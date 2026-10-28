Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 3 Updates: Can Delhi press home advantage after Badoni’s double ton?

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After his batting heroics, Ayush Badoni picked up a wicket for Delhi as well

Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 3 Updates: A record double hundred from Delhi captain Ayush Badoni, which saw him join Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir in an elite list, a maiden triple ton from Priyanshu Moliya for Baroda and centuries from Salil Arora and Rajat Patidar were the cynosure of another batting-heavy day at this year's Ranji Trophy. Indian stars Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami also managed to make some impact with wickets and runs to their names. ...Read More

Indian stars Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami also managed to make some impact with wickets and runs to their names.