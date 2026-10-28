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Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 3 Updates: Can Delhi press home advantage after Badoni’s double ton?
Oct 28, 2026, 08:34:54 IST
Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 3: Follow all the latest updates and scores here.
After his batting heroics, Ayush Badoni picked up a wicket for Delhi as well
Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 3 Updates: A record double hundred from Delhi captain Ayush Badoni, which saw him join Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir in an elite list, a maiden triple ton from Priyanshu Moliya for Baroda and centuries from Salil Arora and Rajat Patidar were the cynosure of another batting-heavy day at this year's Ranji Trophy....Read More
Indian stars Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami also managed to make some impact with wickets and runs to their names.
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Oct 28, 2026, 08:26:36 IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Day 3 of the third round of Ranji Trophy matches. Stay tuned for more updates!