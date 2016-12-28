Exercise caution before running marathons: Doctors

With Mumbai Marathon 2017 barely a month away, doctors and fitness experts across the city have advised enthusiasts and first time participants to be careful.

Sharing case studies and previous experiences of injuries and fatalities during the marathon, experts suggested that new participants should gradually increase the time for practice and undergo a complete medical check-up before taking part in the run.

Nilesh Jadhav, a fitness trainer from Striders, a decade-old group that trains fitness enthusiasts to run marathons said that with two and a half weeks remaining for the marathon, first time runners should ideally opt for shorter routes and not experiment with half or full ones.

“There is a possibility of injury to the ankles, foot, shin and knee if people choose longer routes without prior practice or experience. Ideally, participants who haven’t practised enough, should start with stretching exercises followed by a walk-jog-run schedule for the remaining days,” said Jadhav. He added that participants should increase their water intake and avoid food from outside, to prevent dehydration during the run.

Ranjit Deval, 43, who has been training for the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon (SCMM) for more than a year now, said that he has lost almost 15kgs for the event. “I was heading for a serious health disaster with my weight — 99kg at 40 years of age. It was only after a yearlong training session that started with a 15-minute run, I have become fit medically and mentally. Now I can run for an hour without panting and I can take part in the event,” said Deval.

Doctors have warned that people with risk factors related to the heart, should not opt for long distance runs. “Age is a risk factor and so is gender. Males more prone to heart diseases when compared with females. People with a family history of heart attacks should get themselves checked for heart blocks before participating in a marathon,” said Dr Hasmukh Ravat, cardiologiost, Fortis Hospital, Mulund.

