Gauri Lankesh murder: No noise when Hindus are killed, says Sanatan Sanstha

Hindu outfit Sanathan Sansthan condemned the attack on Hindutva outfits over the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Chetan Rajhans, spokesperson, Sanathan Sanstha, said, “Even before the investigation starts, many have concluded it was an attack on by Hindutva outfits. There is no noise when Hindus are being killed, but there is an outrage when those subscribing to communist ideology are killed.”

Gauri Lankesh, a fierce critic of Hindutva forces, was killed brutally on Tuesday.

The Sansthan was previously named in the murder of communist leader Govind Pansare and its member Samir Gaikwad was named an accused. Gaikwad has secured bail in this case.

Before Pansare, anti-superstition activist and rationalist Narendra Dabholkar was shot to death in Pune. The police have failed to make headway in either of these cases.

In Karnataka, another rationalist M M Kalburgi was shot down

Lankesh’s murder has brought back the spotlight on the killings of these three rationalists and activists given that she in a similar vein had taken on Hindutva elements and the right wing in her work.

In June, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS), the sister organisation of Sanathan, held a convention in Goa which was attended by 150 Hindu outfits to prepare a road map to make India a Hindu Rashtra by 2023.