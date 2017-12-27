Mumbai police to patrol New Year’s Eve hotspots to check drug abuse

The Mumbai police’s anti-narcotics cell (ANC) will keep a hawk’s eye on New Year parties to ensure no drug use. The ANC’s five units will take several measures to keep drug peddlers at bay.

An ANC official said their sleuths and informers will try to find a way in December 31 parties to ensure no party drugs like LSD reach there. The cops are also trying to find if peddlers are using new codes for drugs while communicating with potential customers.

Apart from this, another team of sleuths will monitor social media after as there have been few instances in the recent past when accused have used the platform to reach out to their customers. Another official said, “This year our focus was on the supply of drugs and we managed to end this supply chain in phases. First, we started with MD also known as Meow Meow by cracking down on its factory in Karnataka. This was followed by charas where we nabbed people from J&K. Then, we seized large quantities of heroin which came from Rajasthan. We also made big seizures of ganja at regular intervals this year.”

To anonymously report any drug related activities, the ANC has appealed to youngsters or their parents to contact them on their Narcoline — 9819111222. Shivdeep Lande, deputy commissioner of police, ANC, said, “All necessary preventive measures have been taken. We will try our best to ensure that any form of drug is not peddled in the city.”

Drug peddler held with MD worth ₹2.75 lakh in Bandra

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Monday carrying 110g of Mephedrone (MD), also known as Meow Meow, in Bandra.

The Bandra police said they acted on a tip off on drug peddlers and intensified police presence on KC Road. Around 4pm, when accused Salim Shaikh, a resident of Nargis Dutt Nagar in Bandra (West), arrived there with drugs worth Rs2.75 lakh, the cops nabbed him. He was booked under sections 8 (c) and 22 (c) of the NDPS Act.

Senior police inspector of Bandra police station Pandit Thakare said, “We want to find out if he has a prior criminal record.” Shaikh, if convicted, may get a minimum of 10 years in jail.