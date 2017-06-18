Fire breaks out at office near Radisson Blu hotel, no casualties reported

Fire at finance company’s office in Radisson Blu hotel complex, no casualties reported

A finance company’s office located on the second floor of Radisson Blu hotel complex in Kaushambi caught fire late Saturday night. Firefighters, who were busy dousing flames at a factory in Sahibabad, rushed to the hotel complex after receiving a distress call.

According to fire department, they received call around 1.30am and rushed two fire tenders to the spot. On reaching the building, the officials could not figure out the spot where the fire started and had to check several floors before they could reach the finance company’s office on the second floor.

“The fire broke out in the business area and the server room of the company’s office. Initially, we were told that the fire broke out on the sixth floor of the hotel. Everyone was clueless. Then we asked the hotel officials about the number of guests and went about evacuating them, as all the floors of the 12-storey building were engulfed in smoke,” Som Dutt Sonkar, fire safety officer, Vaishali, said.

According to fire officials, the hotel had nearly 85% occupancy and visibility inside was low due to smoke. They said that the guests included both Indians and foreigners. They were asked to gather in the lobby and the garden as the fire broke out.

“Some firefighters deployed behind the building managed to trace the source of the fire on the second floor. The flames were doused with the help of hydrants. Some glass panels of the building had to be broken to clear out the smoke. We checked all the rooms before allowing the guests to return,” Sonkar said.

Read I Six killed in Noida as fire breaks out in factory, death toll might rise

With the building having a centralised air conditioning system, thick black smoke filled all the floors through the vents in no time. Some guests who had been attending a function in the basement were asked to vacate as smoke filled the area, officials said.

Hotel officials confirmed that the fire broke in the second floor office of the finance company and was contained before it could spread.

“Our guests were evacuated as a precautionary measure. The fire was, perhaps, caused by a short circuit in the second floor office,” Aditya Raj, head of security, Radisson Blu, said.