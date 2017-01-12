Bihar police upload FIRs on web

Complying with a Supreme Court ruling, the Bihar police have started uploading first information reports (FIRs) of all cognizable offences on their websites.

The top court had on September 7 last year directed all states and Union territories to upload the FIRs on their websites within 24 hours of registration at police stations. However, it had exempted the state police authorities from uploading the FIRs on sensitive cases pertaining to insurgency and sexual offences against women and children.

“The police will be free to decide the sensitiveness of the cases which should not be uploaded on the web,” said director general of police (DGP) Pramod Kumar Thakur.

The step would help people to upload or download FIRs from the website of the state crime records bureau (SCRB), Thakur said. More than 25,000 FIRs had already been uploaded on the website, he added.

Abiding by the SC order, a module had been prepared wherein in-charge of all police stations would upload FIRs online and SPs concerned would monitor them, he said. The FIRs would be easily accessible to complainants and public online, he added.

Thakur said a special offline module had been prepared to deal with the situation wherein the FIRs would be converted into online mode.

The uploading of FIR's on the website will put a curb on offenders’ bid to tamper with the contents of FIRs and get bail by furnishing forged documents in courts.

Taking note of glaring discrepancies in the original FIR and those presented in the court by undertrials, the Patna high court has many times pulled up the police in the past.

Bihar, however, has many police stations in remote areas without any internet connectivity. Due this, a team from the SCRB has been given the responsibility of uploading the FIRs. Supervised by additional director general (modernisation) Preeta Verma and inspector general (SCRB) Kamal Kishore Singh, the team comprises inspectors and sub-inspectors, besides personnel to man technical cells.