Jayakar library in Pune ‘logs on’ to 60 years but maintains Old World charm

The prominent Jayakar Library at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will complete 60 years of existence on Monday, and is all set to embrace the balance of the new and old.

“This library building is about to complete 60 years and it symbolises years of intellectual discourses that these walls have harboured among the students and scholars. And with the illustrious past, we are looking into a promising future and digitisation is what ensures that. With our collection of printed and handwritten books, and rare manuscripts, all that is in process of being available on the digital platform, we are evolving and striving to maintain the balance of new and old,” said Aparna Rajendra, director of the Jayakar Library.

To strike the aforementioned balance, the library is not only expanding on the digital platform with its ongoing digitisation of over five lakhs books, journals, manuscripts and e-books, but will also have a new reading hall with a capacity of 130 students. The director revealed that although the library has almost 4,000 members including students, faculty and staff, the seating space is only for 650, and work to address the space crunch issue is underway.

Established in 1950, this library, now spread across six floors, had in fact started in a small room. Later, on November 27, 1957 it was shifted to its current location and was named after Dr MR Jayakar, the first vice-chancellor of the university.

In addition to that, talks to unveil the music library is also afloat. After years of work on the music library, the director revealed that it has almost reached completion. This music library with a collection of over 300 CDs of songs, gramophone records, and even videos, is to provide both ‘harmonious discourse’ and ‘relaxation’ to the students as well as other users, she said.

“The work has been on, like setting up of the sound-proof room with advanced equipment, digitising the bulk of CDs we have, especially of classical music, and also creating a back-up of it. The software for this music library will be similar to that of an e-catalogue used in the rest of the library, and will be user-friendly to allow easy browsing of both audio-video content. So, a student can access a particular song or video by having typed the name of the artist or the raaga. With the vast collection, it is taking time to back-up and once all this is sorted out, we will hopefully open the music library on the 60th anniversary,” she added.

Currently, the library boasts a rare collection of letters of Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, NK Kelkar, in addition to 4,439 rare manuscripts and 4,500 handwritten books. Besides this, it also comprises over 4,80,000 printed books and thesis, and around 8,800 research papers.

Wealth of knowledge

E-journals: Over 16,000

E-books: Over 8,000

Printed books and thesis : Over 4,80,000

Handwritten books: 4,500

Printed journals: Over 200

Research papers: 8,800

Manuscripts: 4,439

Thesis on Shodhganga: 7,094

Audio-visual talks: 2,700

Users

Faculty: 523

Administrative staff: 667

PG students: 2,562

Research students: 274

Institutional members: 81