SPPU signs two MoUs to further research studies

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), on Tuesday, signed two major memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to further the expanse of research-based education for its students. The university signed MoUs with the Asian Research Network (ARN), Korea and Praxis Business School, Kolkata, on November 14.

“With the SPPU collaboration, ARN group, since its establishment in 2012, is to set up ARN-India in SPPU campus. The objective is to facilitate resource mobility and collaborative research in science and technology for the betterment of society,” said university officials.

Under this, the university will promote institutional exchanges by inviting faculty and staff of partner institutions to participate in a variety of research activities and professional development, while also providing research space.

Prof Haiwon Lee, president, ARN-Korea was present as signing authority from ARN, while the vice-chancellor, Prof N R Karmalkar signed the document from SPPU.

Prof. Lee said “Our aim is to build a borderless research environment. ARN-India is a big step in involving India under the ARN umbrella and we aim to bridge gaps at multiple levels to create opportunities for the researchers”.

“SPPU has always been forthcoming for such opportunities wherein the Asian research fraternity at large benefits. I congratulate Dr Abhyankar and the department of technology for the initiative and this beginning has a bright future in coming years”, said Prof. Karmalkar.

On the other hand, SPPU’s collaboration with Praxis Business school is to establish various analytics-related courses for producing market ready manpower, said the officials.

Under this, the varsity will be launching certificate or PG diploma and master’s courses in the analytics field. Charanpreet Singh, CEO of AIM education and Kamlesh Sajnani, director, AIM Education, were present as signing authorities at the event.