BJP MLA , 200 others booked for attack on journalist

The district police have booked former chief parliamentary secretary Bakshish Singh Virk and around 200 others for their alleged involvement in an attack on a journalist in Assandh.

As per the copy of FIR, accessed by the HT, the police have booked Virk and Gursevak, Jeevan, Angrej Singh Charanpal amongst 200 others under section 307, 323, 379 A, 427, 452, 506, 148 and 149 for allegedly attacking Rajat Rana of Assandh on August 18.

In his complaint the victim alleged around 200 Sikh youths, including supporters of MLA Virk, had allegedly beaten him and colleagues, and also vandalised their office when they were working on August 18.

He alleged the accused said that they will teach him a lesson for writing a story against Sikhs and the local MLA.

However, the police have asked them to prove the allegations against Virk.

Allegations are baseless:Police

Assandh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dalbir Singh said, “The police investigation is going on, but the allegations were leveled against the MLA are baseless and politically motivated”

He said, “Even the people of other communities have given an application to the police that the MLA did not has any role in the matter.” However, an FIR has been registered and investigation is going on, the DSP added.

Virk said, “I do not have involvement in the matter, the allegations are baseless and I do not know the complainant”

In May this year, Virk had also faced allegations from the family members of a Haryana Agro inspector Subhash of Murthal in Sonepat district, who committed suicide in his hometown on May 21. The family members had alleged that Virk’s men had forced Subhash to take the extreme step. But Virk said that allegations proved baseless.