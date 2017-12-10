Day after two kidnap, thrash cops in Chandigarh, accused say policemen demanded ₹1L bribe

A day after a high drama in Kishangarh, a local court on Saturday sent two brothers — both officials of an IT Park-based firm — to 14-day judicial custody in two cases.

Sahil, 26, and Saumil, 22, both residents of Sector 42, were presented before duty magistrate Gaurav Datta in the afternoon. While both have been booked for kidnapping and assaulting cops, Sahil has also been booked for outraging modesty of a Patiala woman, with whom he was to get married.

They were arrested the previous evening at the Shastrinagar light point, where they had entered into a scuffle with two policemen.

The two cops — head constables Shub Karan and Manoj Kumar of the IT Park police station — had reportedly gone to their firm’s office to probe the sexual harassment complaint made by the Patiala woman.

When they asked Sahil to accompany them to the police station, the two brothers took the cops in their BMW car, but allegedly took a detour. When the car stopped, both sides exchanged blows. The drama continued for half an hour till a police team reached there. The brothers were arrested while the two cops were suspended for professional misconduct.

‘Accused recorded video’

However, the defence on Saturday added bribery angle to the case. Defence counsel Kamal Grover told the court that the two cops demanded ₹1 lakh from the brothers, and Sahil even had a video recording in his phone.

Making a case for booking the cops under the Prevention of Corruption Act and handing over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Grover alleged the cops entered into an argument with the duo and concocted the kidnapping story to cover up the matter. The defence even filed an application to prevent any harm to Sahil’s mobile phone, which is in police custody, as they needed the alleged bribery video data.

The accused have filed a bail application, which will be taken up on Monday along with the defence plea.

The defence also said a video footage shows the cops — in civil dress — beating the two youths, who then retaliated. It was further alleged the cops failed to follow the rules as they simply went to the accused’s office instead of summoning them to the police station.

Meanwhile, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, east) Satish Kumar, said: “Let the accused produce the bribery video in court. We will initiate appropriate action.”

Was to get married with complainant

In the sexual harassment case against Sahil, the Patiala woman, who worked at the same IT firm, recorded her statement before the duty magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The woman reportedly said Sahil was to marry her and she had even met his family, but later he refused. Things turned ugly after he allegedly used abusive language with her and even tried to pull her clothes near her office in IT Park on November 27. After he misbehaved with her again, she approached the police.

However, the defence counsel claimed the couple had been in a relationship for six months, and when Sahil sought some more time for marriage, the girl and her family beaome anxious.

Sources said due to astrological incompatibility between the two, Sahil’s parents were concerned about the relationship. A few mails exchanged between the couple, wherein the woman allegedly got abusive, were also presented in court during the arguments.

The brothers have been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) was added against Sahil in a separate FIR on the woman’s complaint to the senior superintendent of police.

Accused is PEC graduate, entrepreneur

Sahil Kohli, 26, the main accused in the molestation case, holds a Punjab Engineering College degree. He is a startup entrepreneur and co-founder of a mobile application development company in IT Park. His brother Saumil Kohli, 22, is a Bitcoin investor and launched a platform to trade cryptocurrencies.

