Get ready to watch Baahubali’s Sivagami as a web series

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Arka Media Works, the makers of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, are planning a web series on the popular character Sivagami on a whopping budget of 10 crore. According to reliable sources, the project is still in its nascent stage but it’s definitely in the making and an official announcement can be expected very soon. With filmmakers and producers warming up to web series, it’ll be interesting to see how this project will be put together.

Apparently, popular Telugu director Deva Katta has been roped in to direct this web series and it’s slated to go on the floors early next year. “It’ll be a 15-episode series and each episode will be made on a lavish scale. It’s not yet finalised if Ramya Krishnan would reprise her own role,” a source close to the makers said. In case, if the makers decided to make the series sans Ramya Krishnan, whose performance as Sivagami earned nation wide acclaim, it has to be seen who can create such strong impact in her shoes.

Rajamouli had said on several occasions that the world of Baahubali will never come to an end. While there won’t be a third part in the film franchise, the characters from his stories will continue to live on in some form or the other as the makers have lot of other plans as well.

