Highlights: Navigation satellite IRNSS-1H mission unsuccessful as heat shield fails to separate, says ISRO chairman

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the navigation satellite IRNSS-1H from Sriharikota on Thursday.

The launch will augment the existing seven satellites of the NavIC constellation.

IRNSS-1H would be a back up navigation satellite for IRNSS-1A one of the seven satellites of the constellation, as its three rubidium atomic clocks on board had stopped functioning.

The launch vehicle PSLV-C39 rocket carried the satellite.

The Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) is an independent regional system developed by India on par with the US-based GPS, Glonass of Russia, and Galileo developed by Europe.

LIVE updates:

7:42pm: There is no problem in any of the stages, but heat shield has to separate and once that happens it gets into the orbit, Kumar says. The satellite got separated internally but it is enclosed within the heat shield, fourth stage.

7:39pm: We are getting into the details of what has happened, ISRO chairman says.

7:35pm: Launch mission has not succeeded. Heat shield has not separated as a result of which satellite is inside the fourth stage, says ISRO chief.

ISRO chairman AS Kiran Kumar. (ANI/Twitter)

7:30pm: ISRO chairman addresses a press conference.

7:25pm: ISRO chairman AS Kiran Kumar says navigation satellite IRNSS-1H mission from Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota was unsuccessful: ANI

7:22pm: Range operations director says heat shield not separated. Further analysis will be carried out later.

#WATCH: ISRO launches navigation satellite IRNSS-1H carried by PSLV from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

7:20pm: IRNSS-1H comes with more flexibility in service and it is compatible with the satellites, which are in orbit, according to ISRO.

7:18pm: Awaiting confirmation from range operations director.

7:09pm: PS4 engine started.

7:06pm:

Flight parameters of the satellite.

7:05pm: Third stage performance declared normal.

7:02pm: Second stage performance normal.

7:00pm: IRNSS-1H launched.

6:57pm:

6:56pm: The 44.4 metre tall PSLV-C39 in its 41st flight, carrying the 1,425 kg satellite, is scheduled for a lift-off at 7:00pm from the second launch pad at the spaceport of Sriharikota, about 110km from Chennai.

6:54pm: Vehicle parameters being checked.

6:53pm: The launch vehicle PSLV-C39 will use the ‘XL’ variant, of PSLV equipped with six strap-ons, each carrying 12 tons of propellant.

6:52pm: The Mission Readiness Review (MRR) committee and Launch Authorisation Board (LAB) had on August 29 cleared the countdown.

6:51pm: Executives monitor the process of automatic launch sequence. Clear weather conditions, apt for the launch.

6:50pm: 10 minutes to go for the launch.

6:49pm: All four stages integrated.

6:48pm: First stage assembly in progress

Screengrab of live video launch.

6:47pm: Vehicle director authorises launch sequence.

6:46pm: Mission director authorises launch.

6:45pm: Countdown in progress.

Watch the live telecast on ISRO website here.

