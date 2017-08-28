Travellers, take note: Here’s Lonely Planet’s list of 10 coolest neighbourhoods to visit

In their list of top 10 neighbourhoods around the world, Lonely Planet helped spotlight some of the trendiest areas in their city at the moment — neighbourhoods that don’t necessarily make the cut in generic travel guides. They represent areas that have either been steadily developing over the years, or that are currently in the midst of a rapid transformation, “ripe for exploration right now.” For travellers looking to experience a destination like a local, here are a few highlights:

*Seongsu-dong, Seoul

Labelled the Williamsburg of Seoul, Seongsu-Dong is an industrial hub, home to abandoned warehouses and factories that have been salvaged and revitalised into trendy cafes, restaurants, galleries and independent shops. Some of the trendiest cafes include Café Onion, Zagmachi and OR.ER.

Sunset Park is located below Park Slope, on one of the highest hills in Brooklyn. (Shutterstock)

*Sunset Park, New York City

Located below Park Slope, on one of the highest hills in Brooklyn, Sunset Park has become a popular gathering place for locals looking to savour the last rays of the summer this season. With Chinatown bordering the park on the east, and the Latin American community to the west, the park is described as a “heady mix of cultures and traditions.” Its prime location offers sweeping views of lower Manhattan.

*Tooting, London

Curry lovers will want to bookmark a trip to South London’s Tooting neighbourhood, where restaurants like Dosa n Chutny and Apollo Banana Leaf helped make its high street one of the best “curry corridors” in the country. Tooting Market has been selling arts and crafts, apparel, and multicultural fare for 80 years. Punters can also grab a pint at quirky watering holes like The Castle, The Antelope and The Little Bar.

Tooting has some of the best curry restaurants and shops selling arts and crafts. (Shutterstock)

* Damansara Heights, Kuala Lumpur

It’s one of the most affluent neighbourhoods in Kuala Lumpur that has seen an uptick of shiny shops, community-focused eateries and cosmopolitan conveniences. Look no further than the café-bakery Huckleberry, speakeasy Skullduggery and Flour, a North Indian restaurant that serves a “knockout biryani” for proof.

