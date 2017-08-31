The Kapil Sharma Show goes off the air for now; old episodes to get repeat telecast

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma’s poor health has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The latest development is that Sony Entertainment channel, which hosts The Kapil Sharma Show, has decided to take a break from airing fresh episodes till Kapil recovers completely.

“Kapil has been under the weather for sometime now. Due to this, we have mutually agreed to take a short break. However, once Kapil has recovered completely, we will start shooting again. We value our relationship with Kapil and wish him a speedy recovery,” an official spokesperson from the channel told us.

There have been several recent reports of the star casts of various films, including Baadshaho, getting upset with Kapil for making them wait and then, eventually, cancelling the shoot due to his bad health.

“Kapil is suffering from blood pressure issues and stress, which is affecting his work. The decision to take a break from shooting fresh episodes was taken mutually between Kapil and the channel,” says a source close to the show.

The channel will re-run old episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show for the time being. However, the time slot will change.

“From the coming weekend, our other comedy show, The Drama Company (starring Krushna Abhishek, one of the main rivals of Kapil Sharma) will be on air at 9pm, and The Kapil Sharma Show’s re-run episodes will be aired at 8pm,” says the source, who is from the channel. On how long this will take place, the source adds, “The break could be as long as three weeks, depending on how much time Kapil takes to recuperate.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more