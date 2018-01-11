YouTube cuts ties with Logan Paul after controversial Japanese suicide video
YouTube on Wednesday punished one of its stars, American Logan Paul, over a video that showed a suicide victim in a forest near Mount Fuji -- by scrapping two projects and lowering his advertising profile.
The video shows the 22-year-old discovering a body in Aokigahara, a dense woodland at the foot of the mountain known as “the Japanese Suicide Forest,” in a country that has long struggled with some of the highest suicide rates in the developed world.
Japanese social media erupted with indignation over the film, which showed a man who had hanged himself.
Outtakes showing Paul laughing and joking about the incident also stirred anger.
Paul has a massive teenage and preteen fan base.
The video sharing site decided to drop Paul from projects on its YouTube Red subscription platform for original content, a spokesman said Wednesday.
They include a sequel to his film The Thinning and a leading role in the fourth season of Foursome.
