YouTube cuts ties with Logan Paul after controversial Japanese suicide video

YouTube on Wednesday punished one of its stars, American Logan Paul, over a video that showed a suicide victim in a forest near Mount Fuji -- by scrapping two projects and lowering his advertising profile.

The video shows the 22-year-old discovering a body in Aokigahara, a dense woodland at the foot of the mountain known as “the Japanese Suicide Forest,” in a country that has long struggled with some of the highest suicide rates in the developed world.

Japanese social media erupted with indignation over the film, which showed a man who had hanged himself.

Outtakes showing Paul laughing and joking about the incident also stirred anger.

American blogger Logan Paul is apologizing after getting slammed for a video he shared on YouTube that appeared to show a dead body in the Aokigahara Forest in Japan, which is famous as a suicide spot. (AP)

Paul has a massive teenage and preteen fan base.

The video sharing site decided to drop Paul from projects on its YouTube Red subscription platform for original content, a spokesman said Wednesday.

They include a sequel to his film The Thinning and a leading role in the fourth season of Foursome.

