Live: It’s tea time for Obamas and Trumps after warm greetings, Melania brings a gift for Michelle

Donald Trump, the real estate mogul and reality television star who upended American politics and energised voters angry with Washington, will shortly be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.

Ebullient Trump supporters flocked to the nation’s capital for the inaugural festivities, some wearing red hats emblazoned with his “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.

But in a sign of deep divisions Trump sowed during his combative campaign, dozens of Democratic lawmakers were boycotting the swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill. Bearing signs reading “Let freedom ring” and “Free Palestine,” protesters pitching diverse causes but united against the incoming president demonstrated in the early hours of the Inauguration Day, intent on making their mark as Donald Trump prepared to take office.

8:25pm: Trump headed to the White House to meet with Barack Obama, who greeted the President-elect and his wife Melania. Obama’s wife, Michelle, was also present.

The Obamas greeted the Trumps at the grand North Portico, the column-lined entrance facing Pennsylvania Avenue.Obama told Trump that it was good to see him. They exchanged pleasantries, and Melania brought a gift for Michelle.

Melania initially reached to shake Michelle‘s hand, but the first lady instead gave her a hug. The families will have coffee and tea at a reception that’s closed to the media.

** On the way from St. John’s Church, Trump paused to shake hands with a clergy member at the door and then walked to his waiting vehicle. He was followed by family members and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. Pence said he was “very humbled” when he was asked about his message for the day.

President Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama as they await for the arrival of President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania. (AP)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama were asking the public to help them develop projects for his new presidential centre on Chicago’s South Side. The Obamas are starting up a foundation website — Obama.org — in the hours before Donald Trump is inaugurated the 45th president.

7:49pm: Liberal activists protesting Trump’s inauguration scuffled with police in Washington after attempting to block the Republican real estate developer’s supporters streaming in for the ceremony.

About 900,000 people were expected to pack the grassy National Mall facing the Capitol, where Trump will be sworn in, as well as the parade route along Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House and other parts of central Washington.

7:40pm:Trump arrived for a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church here on Friday, in the lead up to his taking the oath of office. The incoming President was accompanied by members of his family.

7:10pm: The Kremlin may have spent years reviling America, but Russians hoping Donald Trump will usher in a new era of detente marked his inauguration with parties and trinkets from commemorative coins to “matryoshka” nesting dolls in his image.

Washington was turned into a virtual fortress with an estimated 900,000 people -- backers and protesters -- descending on the capital. In London, anti-Trump activists draped a banner reading “Build Bridges Not Walls” from Tower Bridge. Protests were planned across western Europe on Friday and Saturday.

Protesters block members of the press as they chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC. (REUTERS)

7:05pm: Germany’s finance minister doubts that the incoming Donald Trump administration in the US will abandon free trade. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Wolfgang Schaeuble said he can’t imagine “huge damage” being done to free trade.

7:05pm: US bankers, buoyed by a resurgence in profits, are advising their counterparts in Europe to think positively about the new administration of Trump, Reuters reported.

7:00pm: Several hundred people, most of them expatriate Americans, held a protest in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, against Trump, hours before his inauguration in Washington.

6:30pm: Britain’s treasury chief says Donald Trump’s accession to the U.S. presidency is likely to create even more uncertainty for Europe than his country’s unprecedented departure from the EU, AP reported.

It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

