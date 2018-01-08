Move over Burj Khalifa, world’s tallest building is coming up around the corner

The deep foundation testing for Dubai Creek Tower, which is set to eclipse the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest structure, was successfully completed last month as experts cleared the skyscraper’s complex design.

Fugro, a Dutch multinational company that provides geo-technical and survey services, completed the testing for the 928-metre (3,045-foot) structure being built by Emaar Properties in the Dubai Creek Harbour complex.

It is designed to be almost 100 metres (322 feet) taller than the 828-metre (2,717-foot) Burj Khalifa, which has been the world’s tallest building since it was completed in 2010.

Emaar Properties released photos last year showing parts of the new tower’s 236-foot-deep foundation that will be topped with 1.59 million cubic feet of concrete. Reports have suggested that the structure will be completed in time for the Dubai Expo 2020.

The testing and monitoring for the foundation of the Dubai Creek Tower, which will have a central concrete column supported by a network of steel cable stays, was done between June 2016 and August 2017 by Fugro.

“Fugro carried out one of the most comprehensive geotechnical investigations in the region. We then tested the in-situ performance of the proposed foundations in order to optimise the final design of the core and the cable anchorage foundation design,” said Joyshwin Sumputh, the service line manager for Fugro.

Emaar awarded the contract for the Dubai Creek Tower to France-based Soletanche Bachy in June 2016.

“This is probably one of the most challenging and demanding buildings under construction in the world,” said Vincent Leblois, the project manager for Soletanche Bachy.

Emaar Properties have described the Dubai Creek Tower as a monument to the world whose design was inspired by the lily flower and traditional minarets. The tower was designed by neo-futuristic Spanish-Swiss architect Santiago Calatrava. Every day following sunset, the tower will emit a “beacon of light” from its peak.

The pile foundations for the gravity-defying structure, a joint venture of Emaar Properties and Dubai Holding, have been completed and the developers say the tower will elevate the city’s position as a world-leading metropolis of the future.

Located minutes away from Dubai international airport, the Tower will have several observation decks with 360-degree views of Dubai Creek Harbour and the city. The tower also overlooks the Ras Al Khor wildlife sanctuary and will be close to the world’s largest shopping mall, which too will be built by Emaar Properties.

The total built-up area of the mall is expected to be 3 million square metres, including 1.7 million square metres of retail area. By comparison, the world’s current largest mall – Emaar’s Dubai Mall – has a total area of 1.12 million square metres.