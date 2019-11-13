DIoS seeks police protection, alleges threat from school owner

agra

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 23:26 IST

District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), Agra Ravindra Kumar Singh has sought police protection for himself, alleging that a school owner in the rural area has threatened him.

Singh met senior superintendent of police (SSP) on Wednesday and told him that a

school owner Pappu Pandit of Chandra Kiran Inter College in Dhimshri had threatened him for not making his school a centre for the board examination 2020.

Singh told HT, “Pandit is a big cheating mafia and was pressurising me to make his school an examination centre. I met SSP Babloo Kumar on Wednesday and sought protection as I feel unsafe. The SSP assured action against the school owner and sent a police team at his residence but he was not available at that time.”

However, Pappu Pandit refuted the allegations and claimed that the DIOS had violated the rules and made other schools as centres though they had not fulfilled the norms.

“There are seven schools which have been made centres, though they lack biometric machines, routers, voice recorders, CCTVs and other facilities,” he said, adding that there was foul play in allotment of schools as centres.

“I have proof that financial bungling has taken place and it was the DIOS who threatened me not to ask for a refund of the money which I paid to get my school made an exam centre,” said Pandit.

Joint director (JD), Secondary Education, Agra division Mukesh Agrawal said, “If the school owner has any objections about the allotment of exam centres, he can raise the issue through a legal procedure. But threatening an official is unethical.”