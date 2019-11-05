e-paper
Ensure NBW against Katheria, court tells SSP

agra Updated: Nov 05, 2019 20:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The court of additional sessions judge issued a letter to the senior superintendent of police (Agra) to ensure service of non- bailable warrant (NBW) on National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairman and Etawah MP Ram Shankar Katheria.

The matters relates to Katheria’s participation in a ‘rail roko’ agitation by lawyers in 2010 in support of their demand for a high court bench in Agra. He was Agra MP at that time.

The GRP (Agra Cantt) had registered a case under Sections 146, 147 and 174 of the Indian Railways Act and a case was pending in Agra court. But Katheria was evading appearance before court.

Uma Kant Jindal, additional sessions judge/special judge in court No. 20 of Agra recently wrote a letter to SSP (Agra) Bablu Kumar issuing directions to the station in-charge concerned to have service of NBW before November 13, the date fixed in the case.

 

