Five held for printing, circulating fake currency

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 19:17 IST

Five members of a gang allegedly involved in printing and circulating fake currency were arrested by the STF in Agra on Friday.

The accused were identified as Shivam Tomar, Omkar Jha, Avdhesh Savita and Sunil Sisodia – residents of Agra, said Harish Vardhan, STF inspector.

Fake currency in denomination of Rs 100 amounting to Rs 35,000,

two motorcycles, color printer, laptops, butter paper and other printing material were recovered from the accused, he said.

“After a tip-off, we got to know that a gang was involved in printing fake ‘Rs 100’ notes. This currency was allegedly being sold in rural areas through agents. The gang was operating from a house located near Ekta Park in Shaheed Nagar,” said Harish Vardhan, STF inspector.

The arrested accused revealed that they were printing fake currency for the past one and a half years, said Vardhan.

“The accused informed that they used to print Rs 100 fake notes with the help of the original series of Rs 100 notes starting from 05A. They scanned notes on scanner and prepare data with the help of photo shop. After that, they used to cut the stamp paper worth Rs 10 and followed other procedures,” he added.

The accused revealed that they used to sell the fake currency to agents Monu, Sanjay, Mahendra Dhakrey, Vinod, Jeetu and Mukesh who were provided fake notes amounting to Rs 10,000 at Rs 5,000 only, said the inspector. -Yogesh Dubey

