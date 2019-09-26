Lawyers abstain from work, observe Black Day in Agra

agra

Lawyers abstained from work in courts on Thursday and wore black bands to protest against the lathi-charge incident on the civil court premises here on September 26, 2001.

They observed a ‘Black Day’, demanding action against officials responsible for the lathicharge on lawyers who were on agitation to seek high court bench in Agra.

“We abstain from work in courts on September 26 every year to condemn the brutal lathi-charge on lawyers on civil court premises in 2001, when the police and the PAC were ordered to cane-charge unarmed lawyers who were on an agitation seeking high court bench at Agra,” stated KD Sharma, senior lawyer, convenor of the action committee for establishment of high court bench in Agra during 2001 when the lathi-charge took place.

The Bar Association at Kheragarh in Agra also observed ‘Black Day’ and blamed the then state government for the lathi-charge on lawyers in 2001.

“The lawyers were dragged out of their chambers during a peaceful agitation in September 2001 and were beaten up by the police,” said Hari Om Sikarwar, secretary, Kheragarh Bar Association.

