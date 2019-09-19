Man gets death sentence for raping, killing daughter

agra

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 20:03 IST

A man was sentenced to death for abducting, raping and killing his daughter in a village under the Etmadpur police station of Agra district in November 2017.

Special judge (Pocso Act) VK Jaiswal passed the order in the case filed under Sections 363, 302,201 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code besides Pocso Act.

On the intervening night of November 24-25, 2017 the man had lodged a complaint at Etmadpur police station stating that his seven- year-old daughter was missing. The police registered a case against unidentified persons and the girl’s body was found in a building of a school near the accused’s house.

During police investigation, it was found that the complainant was himself the accused – as indicated by the evidence gathered from forensic test of clothes, hair strands collected from the site of incident. Consequently, the chargesheet was filed against the man.

It was revealed that the man was a drug addict and had shown indecent behaviour towards his daughter in the past. His neighbours too stated that the man had a tainted past. Another daughter of the accused also accused him of such behaviour.

The judge found the accused guilty of raping and killing his daughter and then trying to tamper with the evidence to conceal the crime.

The man was sentenced to death, imposed penalty and awarded imprisonment for different offences committed by him not only towards his daughter but also towards humanity.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 19:58 IST