Mathura police bust ‘fake marriage gang’, seven arrested

Girls from this gang used to get married to innocent persons and then flee with valuables belonging to these families after the wedding, said police

The Mathura police on Friday busted a ‘fake marriage’ gang that was engaged in duping youths looking for their prospective life partners. Girls from this gang used to get married to innocent persons and then flee with valuables belonging to these families after the wedding, said police.

Seven people, including three women members of the gang, were nabbed and a case was registered against them for fraud and forgery. Those arrested included Lakhan Singh, Ramveer, Jai Prakash, Girraj, Meera, Usha and Khushi Rana.

“Cops from Mogarra police station and SWAT team in Mathura arrested seven members of the gang on Friday. A case has been registered under Sections 406, 420 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code for fraud committed by the accused,” said Shalab Mathur, SSP, Mathura.

The gang members trapped one Devi Singh from Bharatpur and got Khushi Rana, a lady gang member, married to him in a temple on June 22, 2019. The gang members realised Rs 2.5 lakh from Devi Singh’s family and organised a grand wedding, he said.

“The gang member and bride, Khushi Rana, fled from Devi Singh’s house 10 days after the marriage. She took away cash and jewellery, which was distributed amongst gang members. A case was registered in this regard,” added Mathur.

“On Friday, the gang members were looking to trap another unmarried man looking for bride, but were arrested. Investigations are on to decode the modus operandi of this gang,” stated the SSP.

