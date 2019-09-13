Snake found in addl dist govt counsel’s almirah

agra

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:40 IST

A juvenile wolf snake was found in an almirah in the chamber of additional district government counsel (civil) at the district and sessions court in Agra on Friday.

The snake had taken shelter inside a pile of documents kept inside the almirah. The incident was immediately reported to Wildlife SOS on their 24-hour helpline number (+91-9917109666) following which the NGO dispatched a two-member team to carry out the rescue operation.

“This is the first ever sighting of a snake in or around my chamber. Terrified with the sight of a snake in my almirah, I immediately reported the incident to Wildlife SOS. We are grateful for their swift response in rescuing the snake efficiently,” said Abha Rani Agrawal, additional district government counsel (civil).

In another incident, a 6-ft-long Indian Rock Python was found on National Highway 2 (Agra– Mathura highway) near Raipura Jat village in Mathura.

The snake created panic amongst commuters near Raipura Jat village in Mathura and was rescued by Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit shortly after.

Both the reptiles were kept under observation for a few hours and later released back into the wild.

Baiju Raj MV, director, conservation projects (Wildlife SOS), said: “Increasing urbanisation, construction, shrinking habitats and loss of natural prey base, has restricted the movement of wildlife in the area and often forces animals and reptiles to wander on to busy roads. Our team has carried out rescues like these in the past as well. Rescue operations like this can get very complicated as we need to ensure the safety of the public as well as the animal, in order to avoid unwanted conflicts.”

