Trivandrum Exp case: Cops arrest aides of man who stole deceased’s bag

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 00:00 IST

With the arrest of five people, including a woman, the police claimed to have worked out the case wherein a woman and her daughter were crushed to death on the tracks in Mathura after they fell from the Trivandrum Express while chasing a thief who stole one of their bags.

The cell phone of the daughter was recovered from one of the accused, said police.

Those arrested were identified as Pradeep Sindhi of Jaipur, Raju Goswami of Mathura, Sukhveer Singh alias Chautala of Bharatpur, Nand Kishore alias Sampaati of Agra and Devki of Mathura. These people were associates of one Pawan Saini who stole the bag of the deceased, said police. Saini was still absconding, they added.

“Police teams were constituted after the incident near Vrindavan Road railway station on Saturday morning. The main accused Pradeep Sindhi and his three associates were arrested from platform no. 1 of Kosi Kalan station on Wednesday,” informed Jogender Kumar, SP (GRP).

During interrogation, the accused revealed Pradeep Saini’s role in the crime. Police raided his house and found one Devki, his friend, said Kumar.

The police recovered a cell phone from Devki that belonged to Manisha (the girl who died in the incident). On checking the phone, cops found selfies of Pawan Saini and Devki who was arrested, he added.

Devki revealed that when Pawan Saini returned home on Saturday, he had the mobile phone, which was looted from the girl. The accused threw away the SIM card and kept the phone.

“Police recovered Rs 26,500 from the arrested accused, a mobile phone owned by one of the victims, two bangles, earrings and two ladies handbags. Amongst those arrested Sukhveer Chautala, Raju Goswami and Pradeep Sindhi had a criminal past. The absconding accused Pawan Saini too has various cases registered against him,” added police sources at GRP.

“These accused had formed organised gangs and operated in moving trains to loot passengers,” informed SP (GRP).

