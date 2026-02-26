Founder says productivity across Silicon Valley dropped 90% during brief outage of Anthropic’s Claude AI

“Claude is down,” Jin tweeted. He added, “Productivity across Silicon Valley drops 90%.” Then he shared, “I just realized I haven’t typed a single line of code in 2 months…”

This realisation resonated with many in the developer community, highlighting how integral these AI tools have become to the modern tech world.

One prominent startup founder , Yuchen Jin, shared a viral reaction to the outage, suggesting that the productivity of Silicon Valley plummeted during those few hours. He noted that the disruption forced him into a moment of self-reflection, leading him to realise that he hadn’t actually written a “single line of code” for the past two months.

Anthropic’s AI chatbot, Claude AI, experienced a significant service disruption on Wednesday, leaving thousands of users unable to access the platform. Reports flooded social media and outage tracking sites as the chatbot suddenly stopped processing requests. While the company later confirmed that the technical issue was fully resolved, the brief downtime sparked a larger conversation about the tech industry's growing reliance on AI.

What did social media say? The post resonated with many, prompting social media users to share their own stories. An individual commented, “I feel like Claude code is like electricity these days; it makes sense to stop working when you do not have power.”

Another expressed, “Haven't written a single line of code in the last few months, yet I'm still building a project that exceeds 6,000+ lines of code during that time. Interesting times, while I feel I'm forgetting how to code, I'm learning how to plan and design better: architecting the infra and pipelines more effectively while thinking less about the code itself.”

A third shared, “Same here. Built my entire SaaS stack assuming Claude would always be there. Now I'm staring at my IDE like it's written in hieroglyphics. The dependency is real and slightly terrifying.”

A fourth X user wrote, “This is the trade we made: speed for fragility. nothing wrong with that, but at least we should notice it. Keep one day a week for writing without a model, and set up a backup provider. Otherwise, every outage will feel like our brain went offline.”

About Claude AI’s outage: Issues related to Anthropic’s Claude spiked during the noon, according to DownDetector. Initially, Claude’s status page indicated a “partial outage”, which was later marked as resolved.

The company further stated on the status page: “If Claude fails to launch on your computer, please download the latest version… We have now fixed the underlying issue.”