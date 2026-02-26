‘I am burnt out’: OpenAI employee who earlier worked at xAi quits, says mental health toll is ‘scary’

In a rare look behind the curtain of the world’s leading AI labs, a former OpenAI and xAI staffer has opened up about the "scary" reality of burnout. Despite the prestige of working at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence, the researcher revealed that his mental health had deteriorated to a point he could no longer ignore. He admitted that he used to dismiss such issues until they became his own daily reality. Hieu Pham announced his departure from OpenAI in a tweet. (X/@hyhieu226)

Hieu Pham tweeted, “I have made the difficult decision to leave OpenAI. Working here and at xAI before was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I have met the best people. Not the best people in AI. Not the best people in tech. Simply the best people.”

Talking about the work he shared, “At these companies, I have helped creating extremely intelligent entities that will meaningfully improve our lives. The work makes me proud.”

The price of intensive work Pham, in the following lines, talked about the intense work pressure and how it impacted his mental health. “But the intensive work came with a price. I cannot believe I would say this one day, but I am burnt out. All the mental health deteriorating that I used to scoff at is real, miserable, scary, and dangerous.”